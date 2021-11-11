Pulmonology patient’s paintings show the importance of having healthy lungs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nine-year-old’s artwork is now being used to educate others about having healthy lungs.

Giovanni Saenz, a patient with asthma at Driscoll Pulmonology, has a painting that is now displayed in the Pulmonology clinic at Driscoll’s Children’s Hospital, according to a press release from Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

The painting shows two lungs; one that is healthy and smiling, while the other is coughing.

The artwork has become a talking point for pulmonology patients and parents.

According to the release, Saenz stopped talking at the age of two and was diagnosed with autism.

“With the help of physicians and therapists, Giovanni now talks, has upper body strength and is working on lots more milestones,” the release stated.

Saenz’s journey as an artist began two years ago after Saenz’s grandmother passed away. To deal with the struggles after her passing, Saenz’s mother, Reena Saenz, gave him some paints, brushes and a sheet of plywood, the release stated.

Dr. Roberts & Giovanni

“That day, after seeing his beautiful work, I realized Giovanni had a gift,” said Reena Saenz in the release. “This kid could paint exactly like a picture. Since then, he has made his grandmother’s plot the most beautiful one every holiday.”

Jon Roberts, MD, Director of Pediatric Pulmonology at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, was proud of how far Saenz has come along.

“I have been tracking care of Gio since he was a small wheezing toddler,” said Dr. Roberts in the release. “I am amazed at how much he has grown, both in size and as a person. And I had no idea how talented he was as an artist! He is such a great kid.”