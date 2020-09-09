Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

PSJA’s approach to online classes as the school year begins

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — With PSJA resuming classes this week, Superintendent Jorge Arredondo spoke on the online approach the district is taking amid the pandemic.

Arredondo said the district is not only helping students with the technology but parents as well with programs like family learning academies.

Arredondo adds that teachers and staff are trying to make the online approach as interactive as possible and are working to keep students connected.

“We are doing everything we can to connect and keep it positive and ensure that everybody understands that we are going to make education super important. We are going to make it lively, we are going to make sure that students are connected with each other and at the same time we are going to provide those life changing experiences through these means,” said Arredondo.

Arredondo credits current technology for being able to bring classrooms together from home.

As far as enrollment, Arredondo said numbers have increased since last year.

