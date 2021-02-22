PSJA postpones second dose of Moderna vaccine distribution scheduled for Feb. 23

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—PSJA Independent School District announced they have postponed a second COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine dose clinic that was set for Tuesday, February 23.

The clinic, which was scheduled to take place at PSJA Memorial, was postponed due to shipping delays, according to the district.

“Please know, there is no maximum interval between the first and second dose,” said the district. “As soon as we get a new date it will be communicated, and you will keep the same time slot you selected.