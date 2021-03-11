PSJA ISD wins “It’s Time Texas Community Challenge” for 3rd consecutive year

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) was named the winner of the Large School District Category of the statewide “It’s Time Texas Community Challenge” for the third consecutive year. H-E-B sponsored the challenge and announced the winners on March 5.

The “It’s Time Texas Community Challenge” is an annual statewide competition competition that helps communities their health. More than 300 communities across Texas competed this year from Jan. 4 through Feb. 28.

“Participating in this statewide health competition is part of our efforts to continue promoting health and safety opportunities for all. Now more than ever, staying active and healthy plays a key role in the educational success of our students as healthy bodies equal healthy minds,” said PSJA Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo.

Source: PSJA ISD

The district said they recognized the following campuses for winning the challenge and earning the most points in their category:

Amanda Garza-Pea Elementary with 350,700 points

Audie Murphy Middle School with 486,000 points (2nd year in a row)

PSJA Early College High School with 273,500 points (3rd year in a row)

Points Runner Up – Yzaguirre Middle School 468,100 points

In addition to recognizing the top schools for logging in the most activity points, the district said the three top participants this year will be receiving special prizes sponsored by TruFit:

1st place- Esperanza Quezada, Teacher at Henry Ford Elementary with 67,500 points logged

2nd place Rosalva Butanda, Instructional at Aide, Allen & William Arnold Elementary with 62,750 points logged

3rd place DiGabriel Camero, Counselor at Amanda Garza-Pea Elementary with 58,800 points logged