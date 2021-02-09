PSJA ISD participates in state community health challenge

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) announced their participation in the annual It’s Time Texas Community Challenge.

The district said thousands of PSJA ISD employees, students, and parents will be doing the statewide health competition. They say it mobilizes communities to adopt healthy lifestyles, said the news release.

PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo said participating in the competition is an important part of the PSJA Health & Wellness initiative.

It includes offering students and families coordinated social-emotional support following the effects of COVID-19.

“At PSJA ISD we are maintaining health and safety at the forefront while continuing to ensure all of our students have the experiences and resources necessary to achieve the highest levels of success,” said Dr. Arredondo.

In addition to participating in the It’s Time Texas Community Challenge, the district said it is hosting its 3rd Annual PSJA Healthy School Competition.

Currently, PSJA ISD is leading in the large school district category competing against major school districts across the state with more than 2.8 million points, said the district’s news release.

The It’s Time Texas Community Challenge runs until Feb. 28. Those interested in participating or learning more can click here.