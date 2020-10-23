countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

PSJA ISD hosts vaccination clinic for students

News
Posted: / Updated:

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) Independent School District (ISD) hosted a vaccination clinic for their students on Thursday.

The district wants to give students access to mandatory vaccines by the state.

Tuesday was the first clinic, but the district says more are scheduled in the coming months.

“They’re offering the vaccine [for] free to a low cost for the mandatory vaccines and the HP [human papillomavirus] vaccine will also be administered to all students from our district,” said Sulema Solis, Director of Health Services at PSJA ISD.

District officials add all COVID-19 safety guidelines recommended by the CDC are being followed at the clinic.

The vaccines are funded through a grant for the University of Texas Medical Branch said the district.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link