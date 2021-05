HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr-San Juan- Alamo Independent District encourages residents to donate clothes for their prom closet.

PSJA ISD is asking for dresses, evening purses, ties and dressy shirts. The Prom Closet is open for students that are looking for something to wear for the prom.

The drop-off location is at the Dr. King PSJA College and University Center in San Juan.