PSJA Board approves school calendar, increasing instructional days

Pharr, Texas (KVEO)—The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD School Board announced they have approved the 2021-2022 Academic School Calendar.

The new calendar includes additional instructional days.

“As educators and parents, we know that virtual learning is not for everyone,” said PSJA Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “Although many of our students are thriving in a virtual environment, many others need the face-to-face support and guidance our teachers provide in our classrooms.”

PSJA ISD officials said they will provide enrichment and acceleration programs starting this summer for students who may have had academic challenges or learning loss through virtual learning.

The 2021-2022 Academic School Calendar includes 30 additional days for Enrichment and Acceleration programs to occur during the summer, after school and before the start of the school year.

“The implementation of Summer Learning, Enrichment and Acceleration strategies at PSJA ISD will extend learning opportunities and support systems,” said Chief of Academics Dr. Rolando “Rudy” Treviño. “Starting with a robust summer enrichment plan, we will provide academic and extracurricular programs for students to engage in and ensure they are on-level for next school year and beyond.”

The 180-school calendar will begin with eight days of Enrichment Camps (Aug. 2-12), Monday through Thursday with classes resuming Monday, August 23, 2021 with the last day of the school year being Friday, June 3, 2021.