Protocols put in place for substitutes to step in for sick teachers

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — School Districts are putting together protocols in case a teacher gets sick.

Chief of Human Resources for Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA), Melissa Aguero-Ramirez said their substitutes are certified and they are utilizing co-teaching.

“Our substitute teachers have been trained if there is a long-term assignment. Where we need to have somebody come in and take over a classroom. Let’s say a teacher is out for medical reasons, 12 weeks, FMLA etc. Then we do have a certified substitute teacher come in to take over the classroom and then yes, they do become co-teachers in that classroom,” said Aguero-Ramirez

Superintendent of Donna, Hafedh Azaiez, said his district is also using co-teaching.

“We have some teachers who are like co-teachers or maybe coaches and some also teacher assistants so we have a variety of staff members who can step in and take over the class or help with that class,” said Azaiez.

Superintendent for PSJA ISD, Dr. Jorge Arredondo, said they gave substitutes options.

“So, we gave the substitute teachers, we gave them all a choice in terms of what they were capable of doing. We let them know how they could assist us and those that weren’t comfortable, they could file for unemployment,” said Dr. Arredondo.

He is patiently waiting for students to come back to the campus.

“Once Hidalgo County lifts, the healthy authority lifts their authority that we have right now then we will start to slowly have students that have selected to come to the campus back on the campus,” said Arredondo

As of now PSJA ISD has 300 substitutes when they would normally have about one thousand.