Protest outside Hidalgo County Courthouse for death of Valley local

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Saturday, family and supporters gathered outside the Hidalgo County Courthouse to demand answers for the death of Jorge Gonzalez.

The protesters called for justice after family members said there was an assault, wrongful arrest, and violation of his constitutional rights by Hidalgo Sheriff’s Deputies that led to his death.

“We’re here to give a voice to the family that suffered such an incredible loss because of police violence. This type of ways that our families are torn apart is something that impacts a lot of us in many different ways, we want to be here in support for the family and say that enough is enough,” said John-Michael Torres, LUPE Communications Coordinator.

The family has filed a lawsuit against the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday