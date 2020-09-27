Protest outside Hidalgo County Courthouse for death of Valley local

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Saturday, family and supporters gathered outside the Hidalgo County Courthouse to demand answers for the death of Jorge Gonzalez.

The protesters called for justice after family members said there was an assault, wrongful arrest, and violation of his constitutional rights by Hidalgo Sheriff’s Deputies that led to his death.

“We’re here to give a voice to the family that suffered such an incredible loss because of police violence. This type of ways that our families are torn apart is something that impacts a lot of us in many different ways, we want to be here in support for the family and say that enough is enough,” said John-Michael Torres, LUPE Communications Coordinator.

The family has filed a lawsuit against the county.