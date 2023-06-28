MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is by far the most common type of cancer.

Extreme exposure to the sun is no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley but there are ways on how you can protect yourself and your loved ones.

“It’s always a big concern when you get diagnosed with a squamous cell,” Veterinarian and longtime South Texas rancher Dr. Mike Vickers said.

Vickers was first diagnosed with skin cancer on his nose nearly thirty years ago and over time, other parts of his body.

“And then here last year, I developed a large lesion on my right hand,” Vickers said. “If you have a lesion show up on anywhere on your body especially expose areas like your hands and arms and face, I strongly suggest you find a good dermatologist and have them look at it.”

He’s known people who have passed away after being diagnosed with skin cancer which leads to brain cancer.

“It can compromise your life, or it can kill you, so you got to take precautions if you see a lesion or grow suspicious you need to get it checked out right away,” Vickers said.

According to our Valley Storm Team, the source of ultraviolent radiation is from the sun, to where that radiation is passed through the atmosphere, and what’s left is absorbed by the skin.

“It’s important that you use sunscreen, you need to apply every two hours and every time you go in and out of water you need to apply the sunscreen again,” Dermatologist Dr. Rick Lin with Oasis Dermatology Group said.

He says there are two main causes of skin cancer: genetics and environment, and most cases comes from sun exposure.

Lin says skin cancer is very common for those who work outdoors.

The best thing to do is to stay out of the sun as much as possible, wear UV blocking clothing, and use sunscreen.

“So, there’s no particular age we should start protecting our skin from the sun, this should be a lifelong ongoing quest to try to stay out of the sun as much as possible and have proper sun protection,” Lin said.