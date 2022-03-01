LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — With polls closed in Texas, progressive Democratic challenger Jessica Cisneros jumped to an early lead Tuesday night against longtime U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar in the heated Texas Congressional District 28 primary election for the border district.

Cisneros, 28, an immigration lawyer who once worked for Cuellar, maintained a lead over Cuellar as early votes began to trickle in.

Two hours after polls closed, Cisneros had 50 percent of the vote to 44% for Cuellar, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office. Tannya Benavides had just under 5% of the vote.

But that accounted for just 24,000 out of a possible 438,000 registered voters in the district’s nine counties. The district spans from the South Texas border and includes the counties of Starr and Zapata and Webb, which includes Laredo, all the way north to a portion of Bexar County and San Antonio.

The New York Times and other media outlets are calling this race the most competitive in the state’s midterm primary.

In January, the FBI raided the Laredo home and offices of Cuellar, who is seeking a tenth term. He has not been charged with any crime and has said he is fully cooperating in any investigation.

Supporters of Jessica Cisneros at her watch party Tuesday, March 1, 2022, included from left: Viridiana Castro, 23, her brother Cesar Castro, 21, and Amy Mauricio, 23, of Laredo, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

At Cisneros’ watch party in Laredo, lively and upbeat Tejano music played and chips and salsa were served as supporters waited for Cisneros. There were several young adult supporters — a growing sector that political watchers say could decide the vote in this district.

Cuellar was not holding a watch party, his campaign told Border Report.

“The FBI investigation weakened Henry Cuellar in terms of money,” said Danny Diaz, director of LUPE Votes, and former campaign manager for Cisneros when she ran in 2020 and tried to unseat Cuellar.

“He started having to spend money from his own war chest which is great for Jessica,” Diaz told Border Report. “He’s been able to leave that war chest for several years. But Jessica’s tenacity to keep running is showing.

“He’s hurt right now, I think, financially,” Diaz said.

Cisneros has raised $1.5 million during the campaign and spent $1.12 million, according to campaign reports.

Cuellar has raised nearly $2 million and spent over $2 million — meaning he had to dip into what Diaz calls his “war chest” that he has amassed over several elections and rarely had to use.

Campaign reports show Cisneros has about $409,000 in reserves, while Cuellar has $1.27 million.

Check back as this story is updated throughout the night.