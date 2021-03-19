COVID INFO COVID INFO

Primera man charged with animal cruelty after physically abusing dogs

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jonathan Sanchez, 20. Credit: Primera police department

Primera, Texas (KVEO)—A 20-year-old man was charged with two counts of Cruelty to non-Livestock Animals after physically abusing a dog.

According to police, officers received a complaint of a possible cruelty animal case. Primera police received two surveillance videos, which showed Jonathan Sanche punching one of his K-9 several times.

In another video, police said they saw Sanchez swinging a second K-9 using the dog’s leash and throwing the dog over a table.

Police then secured two arrest warrants for Sanchez. He was charged with two counts of Cruelty to non-Livestock animals.

Sanchez turned himself over to the Primera Police Department on Friday.

Sanchez was given a $60,000 bond and was transported to the Hidalgo County jail. 

The dogs will be evaluated by a local veterinarian, according to police. The dogs will be held at the Primera animal shelter until a hearing is held to determine if the dogs are returned to Sanchez or his family.

