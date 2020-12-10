President Trump says he’s joining Texas AG Ken Paxton’s election lawsuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — President Donald Trump said he’s joining Texas’ Supreme Court case to challenge the election results in four battleground states.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the Supreme Court to throw out the election results in four battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

“This isn’t just about Joe Biden and Donald Trump, this is about the future of our elections,” Paxton said.

Paxton filed a lawsuit this week against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin—arguing the states’ 62 electoral votes are “unlawful and constitutionally tainted.”

“Then it affects the voters in my state,” Paxton said. “They are disenfranchised, and I don’t want that to happen.”

Seventeen other states signed onto the lawsuit, and Trump is backing the effort, tweeting: “The Supreme Court has a chance to save our country.”

The high court gave the four states named in Paxton’s suit until Thursday to respond. The justices must then decide if they will hear the case.

Jason Harrow, the chief counsel of Equal Citizens, called the Texas lawsuit a longshot.

“It’s a document that says ‘Dear President Trump, Love you, xoxo Texas,'” Harrow said.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn, the former Texas attorney general, said the lawsuit doesn’t make sense to him.

“I’m not sure exactly what the remedy is that is being sought or how Texas can show that somehow it has been affected in a negative way by what has happened in other states,” Cornyn said.

The Electoral College is scheduled to meet Monday to officially elect the president and vice president. Paxton said he hopes the Supreme Court steps in before that happens.