Preparations to keep voters safe is a top concern

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas – Keeping people safe from COVID-19 has been a top concern for election officials.

The Cameron County Election Department and schools districts have been preparing to keep people safe.

Although it is not required for voters to wear masks, Cameron County Election Administrator Remi Garza says poll workers in Cameron County are required to wear masks.

“In Cameron County the Commissioners of Court and the local party leadership both took the position that we were going to require poll workers to wear masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing.” said Garza.

Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) spokesperson Craig Verley says there are two different sides that separate voters from students.

“When schools are used for a polling location the main issue is the separation of all the folks going to vote from the students and staff on the campus.” said Verley. “There is security in place to direct those going to cast their ballot and they will be going through one set of doors and that will be controlled to access.”

School principal Clarissa Partida says they have blocked off their voting area from the students.

Partida said, “while our students and staff are required to wear masks during the day that is a requirement. This section has been blocked off as a voting area and we want to encourage them to wear their mask.”

Garza says even though people are not required to wear a mask, they should still respect others.

He also added that they have contacted local police just for if any unexpected events happen and they want to make sure that everyone remains safe.