Prayer vigil held in Alton to honor first responders

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — Community members came together in Alton on Thursday to pledge hope for first responders.

The Alton Police Department invited the public to join them on Thursday at Alton City Hall to pray for first responders across the globe.

“It’s great to have the support of the community and to have them pray for our police, firefighters, and EMT workers,” said Jonathan Flores, Alton Police Chief. “The men and women work everyday to provide a service in the community.”

Two police support groups put together the vigil. It’s the first time an event like this was held in Alton.