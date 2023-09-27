AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fourth largest lottery grand prize in game history is up for grabs for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The September 27 drawing is now at an estimated $850 million with a cash value worth an estimated $397.4 million.

If there is no jackpot winner for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the grand prize for the Saturday, Sept. 30 drawing will be an estimated annuitized $925 million.

“As this Powerball Grand Prize inches closer to the billion-dollar mark, we’re seeing a boost in sales for the game, indicating that Texas Lottery players have their sights set on winning this massive jackpot prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

According to the Texas Lottery, Wednesday’s drawing will be the 30th in the current Powerball jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the July 22 drawing.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

Ticket sales for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will close at 9 p.m., September 27.