Power outages reported in Mercedes area due to heavy rainfall

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO)—A power outage is affecting 3,200 residents in the area of Mercedes, according to American Electric Power (AEP.)

AEP Texas reported the outage on Twitter and said they are working to restore power to the area.

Crews are responding to an outage affecting 3,200 customers in Mercedes. There is heavy rainfall in the area. The estimated time of restoration is 1:30 p.m. but this could change. Thank you for your patience. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) July 6, 2021

They added that their estimated time of restoration is 1: 30 p.m. However, this could change.

An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties until 1:30 a.m.

Areas that will experience flooding include Harlingen, Weslaco, Donna, Mercedes, Raymondville, La Feria. 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen, and an additional 1-2 inches of rain is expected.