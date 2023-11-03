ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Alamo elected officials are running for the mayoral seat in the Nov. 7 election.

Alamo Mayor incumbent Diana Martinez and Mayor pro-tem J.R. Garza are running against each other this election cycle.

Martinez said her experience in the role makes her a good candidate because she is familiar with the city’s needs.

“The community needs a person who has experience, a person that has been in office for 12 years,” she said. “The mayor already knows what the city needs as far as infrastructure, as far as residential, and also commercial.”

Garza says he wants to lead Alamo with change and continue to help it grow.

“I’m running to give the citizens of Alamo a choice,” he said. “For the past 20 years Alamo’s been somewhat stagnant in regard to growth, business development, economic development, and it’s time for change. It’s time for a positive change.”

Both candidates want to continue their great work within the city. Martinez said she wants to continue focusing on projects that will help the city and quality of life for its residents.

“To me the concern is the drainage, the drainage problem that we have here in our city on 13th Street and also on Alamo road,” Martinez said.

Garza said he wants to focus on helping the city continue to grow and emphasized business development.

“Business development, infrastructure, roads, drainage water, making sure our taxes stay the same, if not lower them, and also utilizing our resources in Austin in Washington DC,” Garza said.

Early voting for the Nov. 7 election ends Nov. 3.