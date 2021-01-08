Man killed by MPD officer in Southeast DC, per Chief Newsham

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department and Mayor Muriel Bowser have released body camera footage showing Wednesday’s deadly shooting.

“When we purchased these body worn cameras we knew they wouldn’t answer all the questions for any incident but they would tell us in some part what the officer or what the public saw,” said Mayor Bowser.

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed by police as Deon Kay, 18, of Southeast DC.

MPD says officers were called to Orange Street SE just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, MPD says there were several people in and around a nearby vehicle. When the people saw the officers, MPD says two of the suspects ran, including Kay.

Chief Newsham said the officer was chasing one of the suspects when that suspect got too far away. When the officer turned around, he said Kay was standing there, holding a gun. That’s when MPD says the officer fired his gun once, hitting Kay in the chest.

Kay was brought to the hospital but did not survive.

MPD says Deon Kay has this gun when officers shot him.

19-year-old Marcyelle Smith, of Southeast DC, was arrested for carrying a gun without a license. 18-year-old Deonte Brown, also of Southeast DC, was arrested and charged with No Permit, meaning he did not have a driver’s license.

MPD says Smith had this gun when he was arrested.

The officers who were involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave. That’s policy for MPD. MPD is not aware of any injuries to officers.

“The video has been put out so everyone can go look at it for themselves,” said Chief Newsham. “As the mayor mentioned, this is a preliminary investigation. We are putting the video out to be transparent.”

You can view the body camera footage if you choose to by clicking here.

Black Lives Matter DC was on scene of the shooting shortly after it happened, protesting the situation and demanding more answers and information from police. Protesters also stood outside Mayor Bowser’s home Thursday morning. “I don’t say anything to them,” said Mayor Bowser when asked for a comment directed towards the protesters outside her house earlier in the day.

Deon Kay was just 18. I extend my deepest condolences to Deon’s family and the entire community suffering this tragic loss. — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) September 3, 2020

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.