SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is dead after lying on a roadway naked and being struck by a vehicle.

According to San Antonio Police, the incident occurred at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday at the 9700 block of IH 10 W. NB.

A VIA PD Officer saw an unknown woman walking on the street nude. A preliminary report stated that she was possibly “under the influence of an unknown substance.”

The report states that the woman ran east across the eastbound and westbound lanes of IH10 and then laid down in the roadway.

A vehicle traveling on the road was unable to avoid striking the woman.

EMS arrived and she was pronounced dead.

The report stated that there are no pending charges.