Police: Woman arrested for threatening others with gun over parking space

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Corpus Christi police arrested a woman after she pointed a gun, and threatened to shoot others during a dispute over a parking space, police say.

Rossie Dennis, 60, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, according to a post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The warrant stems from an incident on Nov. 24, where officers were called to the 11,100 block of Leopard for a disturbance.

Officers were advised that the incident took place in a parking lot and that the dispute was over a parking space. The woman pointed a handgun at the victims, while making threats to shoot them, the post states.

A photo of the incident had went viral on social media.

Officers were able to identify the woman from the video that was captured by one of the victims.

Her bond was set at $50,000.