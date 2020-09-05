Police searching for man considered armed and dangerous

PALMHURST, Texas (KVEO) — Palmhurst police are searching for Jason Villarreal, a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police officials, on September 3 Palmhurst Police responded to a 911 call about an armed man who had barricaded himself with his family.

As the officers were securing the family, Villarreal was able to escape on foot and he has yet to surrender.

Palmhurst police said Villarreal is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault family violence, and interfering with emergency 911.

“He hasn’t surrendered and at this point in time he is wanted for several felonies and he is considered to be armed and dangerous. There’s no reason to believe he disarmed himself after the incident occurred,” said Valerio Cantu III with the Palmhurst Police Department.

Villarreal is described as a 36-year-old man with green eyes, black hair, weighing about 175 pounds with a tattoo on his left upper arm.

If you have any information concerning Villarreal, you are urged to contact the Palmhurst Police Department at (956) 519-3800.