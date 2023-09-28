SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Police revealed new details in a high-speed chase that resulted in gunfire Wednesday.

San Benito Police Chief Mario Perea said the suspect in the high-speed chase shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Andres Escobedo.

The chief said Escobedo has a history with guns.

Andres Escobedo/ San Benito PD

The events that transpired Wednesday began when Escobedo went to his brother-in-law’s workplace asking to speak to him. Police said he was acting odd and employers noticed Escobedo had a rifle in the car, so they called police.

Escobedo then got in his car and sped off, police said.

Police then received a call from the 300 block of N. Crockett, after he fired rounds in the air.

San Benito CISD police approached Escobedo and were led on a chase through the city. Police disengaged after Escobedo was out of the city limits and into Harlingen.

At that time, the Texas Department of Public Safety took over the chase along with Harlingen PD and the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department. On Lincoln and Frontage Rd., Escobedo crashed into a DPS unit but kept driving, police said.

He was stopped on Ebony Road where he ran out of the car and fired more rounds at law enforcement. Police say Escobedo then ran under a house to hide from authorities.

However, the homeowner called police to report someone was under their home and Escobedo was apprehended shorty after.

Escobedo is pending arraignment at the San Benito Jail.