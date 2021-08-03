24-year-old dies from gunshot to the chest, suspect arrested

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department is responding to a shooting that left one dead in Pharr.

Tuesday around 2 p.m. Pharr police responded to a house disturbance call, and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot to the chest, he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

After further investigation police found that the victim’s stepdad Jesus Alberto Hernandez, 40, is suspect in shooting the 24-year-old.

Jesus Alberto Hernandez is the main suspect in shooting and killing his 24-year-old stepson. PHOTO: PHARR PD

Police arrested Hernandez at La Posada Motel in McAllen on Tuesday afternoon.

PD told KVEO the shooting happened at a residence at the intersection of Coyote Trail and Longhorn Trail.

The suspect vehicle is a Chevrolet Black HHR // PHOTO: PHARR PD

Anybody with information can contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477

This story is developing, more information will be added as it becomes available.