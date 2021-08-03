24-year-old dies from gunshot to the chest, suspect arrested

News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department is responding to a shooting that left one dead in Pharr.

Tuesday around 2 p.m. Pharr police responded to a house disturbance call, and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot to the chest, he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

After further investigation police found that the victim’s stepdad Jesus Alberto Hernandez, 40, is suspect in shooting the 24-year-old.

Jesus Alberto Hernandez is the main suspect in shooting and killing his 24-year-old stepson. PHOTO: PHARR PD

Police arrested Hernandez at La Posada Motel in McAllen on Tuesday afternoon.

PD told KVEO the shooting happened at a residence at the intersection of Coyote Trail and Longhorn Trail.

The suspect vehicle is a Chevrolet Black HHR // PHOTO: PHARR PD

Anybody with information can contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477

This story is developing, more information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories

More Community Stories