Police release video of Trey Songz allegedly assaulting officer at AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – R&B artist Trey Songz is out of jail after spending Sunday night behind bars in Kansas City Sunday night.

Kansas City attorney John O’Connor said he’s representing Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson. O’Connor confirmed Songz was arrested for allegedly punching a Kansas City police officer during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Songz was released Monday morning.

Late Monday afternoon, Kansas City Police shared video from a camera inside Arrowhead stadium. The department said it shows what happened during the interaction that ended in Songz’s arrest. You can see the footage in the video player above.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them, as well as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. They continue to investigate but have not filed any formal charges.

Video obtained by TMZ allegedly shows Songz punching a Kansas City police officer. The video then shows the officer in a headlock.

Kansas City police released a statement saying they were aware of the incident.

The department said it started when fans complained to security that a man was not following the stadium code of conduct or COVID-19 mandates put in place by the Kansas City Health Department.

Pictures show Songz in a stadium seat without a mask.

“The man was not receptive and refused to comply with Arrowhead security,” according to a statement from the police department. “Security then asked him to leave. He refused to leave. At that point they requested law enforcement assistance in ejecting him from the stadium.”

The Kansas City Police Department said security told Songz he would be arrested for trespassing if he did not leave Arrowhead. When he didn’t leave his seat, officers told Songz he was under arrest.

“The man then punched a police officer and put him in a headlock. Other officers then came to the scene and were able to get the man into custody without further incident,” according to a police statement.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into the incident is underway. The results of the investigation will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Monday afternoon Songz shared an Instagram post saying he was “back home.”