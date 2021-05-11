HCSO: One woman shot in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO)—A woman was shot Tuesday in the city of Weslaco, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting near 27th Street.

HSCO said that the woman is currently receiving medical treatment.

The incident does appear to stem from a domestic dispute, according to HCSO officials.

At about 3:44pm, HCSO received a call in reference to a female who sustained a gunshot wound in the 1800 BlK of 27th Street in Weslaco. The female is currently receiving medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xTL9yqhiYw — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) May 11, 2021

The Weslaco Police Department and Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 1 is assisting with the case.

This is a developing story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.