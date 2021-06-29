Police: One woman dead after driver runs red light in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—One woman is dead after a driver ran through a red light at the intersection of Padre Island Highway and Minnesota road.

According to Brownsville police, the incident took place around 11:47 p.m.

Police said a white Yukon ran through a red light and hit two other vehicles.

A 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 6-year-old and 2-year-old were transported to Valley Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The two children were then transported to Valley Baptist Medical in Harlingen.

The driver of the Yukon was also transported to Valley Baptist Medical center with serious life-threatening injuries.

The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were also transported to hospitals for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said alcohol could be a factor in the incident.

This is a developing story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

