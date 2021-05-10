Police: One person dead after crash in Weslaco

WESLACO, TEXAS (KVEO)—One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the city of Weslaco Sunday.

According to Weslaco police, the crash took place around 9 p.m. along North Texas Boulevard.

One man has died and two others were sent to the hospital. Both people are in stable condition, according to police.  

The crash remains under investigation. 

