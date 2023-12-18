Tarrant County (FOX 44/KWKT) — A North Texas man is facing criminal charges after police say he killed a pedestrian with his car and then drove around with the body in his passenger seat.

White Settlement Police received a call around 11:13 p.m. Saturday night about a car with severe damage stopped in a fast food restaurant’s parking lot, and the driver slumped over the steering wheel. When officers arrived, discovered a lifeless body in the Kia Forte’s front passenger seat.

The officers detained the driver, who reportedly told them he thought he’d hit an animal in Dallas and continued driving until he got to the restaurant. Detectives believe the impact of the collision drove the pedestrian’s body into the car, where the body landed in the passenger seat.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as Nestor Joel Lujan Flores. He could face a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter. He was previously arrested in 2020 by the Plano Police Department for Driving While Intoxicated and convicted in 2021 in Collin County for the same charge.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says the initial crash may have taken place on the westbound service road of I-30 near Cockrell Hill Road. Investigators say they found human remains near the roadway that may match the victim found in the car.

The distance between the crash scene and the restaurant is roughly 38 miles.

This is a developing investigation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.