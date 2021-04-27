Police investigate shooting in Harlingen, one injured

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Harlingen.

According to police, Harlingen EMS was flagged to the parking lot of the Burger King on South 77 Sunshine Strip in reference to a male with a gunshot wound.

Police say EMS transported the male to a local hospital. At this time, the condition of the male is unknown.

Harlingen Police Department received information that the shooting may have started at a residence on the 1000 block of Greenway in Harlingen.

Investigators are currently gathering information in reference to this incident.

This is a developing story, we will bring you more information as it becomes available.