EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a man and woman accused of stealing a man’s truck when he was giving them a ride, documents show.

Isaias Ochoa was arrested Nov. 27 on a charge of theft of property, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Norma Martinez was arrested July 31 on the same charge.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, the alleged theft took place July 5. An officer was dispatched to the 5700 block of Sepal Street in reference to a theft.

There a man told the officer that he was at a Texas Inn on East Canton Road when a couple he met the night before approached him and asked if he could give them a ride, the affidavit stated.

“… He decided to give them a ride but stopped at his residence first to get some items…” the affidavit stated.

When the man returned, the truck was gone. He said the couple were still inside of the vehicle when he got down, the document stated.

Detectives were able to identify Ochoa and Martinez as the suspects. According to Hidalgo County Records, they were arrested and each issued a bond amount of $15,000.