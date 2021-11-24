Pharr to host rally for PSJA North football team

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr will host a send-off rally event for the PSJA North Raiders football team on Wednesday.

“We wanted to give our hometown football team a spirited send-off and rally to let them know that the entire community, and beyond the PSJA area, supports them and is cheering for their success,” said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D.

The rally event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pharr City Hall (118 S. Cage Blvd.)

The Raiders advanced to the 6A Regional Quarterfinal playoffs, and will face Austin Westlake on Friday, Nov. 26 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.