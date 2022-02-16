PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for theft suspects.

According to social media post from the department, unknown suspects were seen on a surveillance camera stealing catalytic converters.

The incident, according to authorities, occurred in the Ferguson/Sugar Road area. Police say there have been multiple offenses in the last week.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a black Chevy Silverado.

If you have any information on this case contact the Pharr Tx Crime Stoppers Reward at 956-787-8477 (TIPS).