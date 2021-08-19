Pharr PD arrests man after fatal crash

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department arrested a man after a crash left one dead, according to a news release.

The crash happened near the intersection of Nolana and North McColl Road on Thursday around 2 a.m.

Police say a blue Hyundai, and a blue GMC Terrain were both driving eastbound on Nolana. The driver of the GMD Terrain was driving slowly with its hazard lights on.

The driver of the blue Hyundai struck the back of the GMC Terrain, which left the passenger “critically injured and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

The driver was arrested at the location, police have not released the charges.

Police did not release information regarding the passengers of the GMC Terrain.

Anybody with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Pharr PD.