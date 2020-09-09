Pharr officer receives Heroism Award

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — A police officer in Pharr has been honored with the Heroism Award for his actions while off duty.

Officer Gerardo Gonzalez was on his way to San Antonio with his family when he saw a George West Police Officer struggling with a suspect.

Officer Gonzalez turned around and helped the George West Officer, securing the weapon the suspect had taken away from the George West Officer.

“I want people to know, and it is important to know that these are the kinds of people, these are officers in Pharr and in the Valley and all across the United States that will do that and not only for a fellow officer, but they will do it for you if they see you in danger as well,” said Pharr Chief of Police Andy Harvey.

The ceremony had a final video message from Superman himself, famous actor Dean Cain.