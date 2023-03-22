MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he obtained computer files with child pornography, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced.

Hugo Benjamin Tijerina, 36, was arrested after admitting to downloading and receiving child pornography videos on his personal laptop.

On July 15, 2019, authorities identified an IP address associated with Tijerina’s home in Pharr using peer-to-peer software to download pornographic files of children.

When they arrived, authorities say they discovered a laptop with software used to search terms and download the child pornography.

The files contained images of children under the age of 12.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo accepted Tijerna’s plea and set his sentencing for June 21. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison as well as a $250,000 fine.

He will remain in custody until he’s assigned to a federal prison.