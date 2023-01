PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Closure of the eastbound main lanes between the eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive in Pharr have been extended, according to a spokesperson with the I-2/1-69C Interstate project.

The closure will continue from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit at Sugar Road and use the next available entrance ramp to enter the main lanes.

All work is weather permitting.