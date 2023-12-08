PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation has new information on the completion of the Pharr Interchange Project.

Ray Pedraza, TxDOT public information officer says there has been a large amount of progress made during this project phase.

Pedraza adds along Interstate 2, we are seeing the demolition of the old Jackson Road and Business 83 bridge.

Starting Friday, there will be a traffic shift which will call for closures to Interstate 2.

“Drivers will see a full closure of the expressway of the eastbound lanes. That’s going to be from Sugar Road to just east of Cage Boulevard,” Pedraza said.

On Saturday, closures will shift to the westbound side.

“Essentially what we’re doing is we’re shifting traffic over from the current lanes to a new segment of roadway again between Sugar Road and east of Cage,” Pedraza added.

TxDOT anticipates the project to be complete by Spring 2024.

Pedraza urges drivers to share these busy roads responsibly, especially during weekends and the holidays.

“We want safety to be at the center of everyone’s thoughts. If you’re going to head to a ‘pachanga‘, to a backyard party or to watch some football… Wherever you’re headed for the holidays to spend time with family, always plan ahead and get a sober ride home,” Pedraza said.