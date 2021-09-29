Pharr EMS looking to hire more paramedics

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) -the Pharr EMS Department has responded to many emergency calls across the city and Hidalgo County since May.

EMS Chief Daniel Ramirez said having more paramedics on hand plays a key role in saving a life.

“Things are going to happen that are out of our control, so if we are staffing five trucks and there are six 911 calls,” Ramirez said. “There is going to be a delayed response we can’t predict that.”

The City of Pharr took over EMS operations after the private EMS service for the city filed for bankruptcy. As of Wednesday, Pharr EMS has 110 people on staff and 11 trucks that respond to emergency calls.

The department not only responds to emergencies in Pharr but also the rural areas of Alton, Peñitas, and Sullivan City. While Pharr EMS has been able to respond to emergency calls quickly, Ramirez said he wants to help new EMTs grown with experience.

“We have basic EMT part-time positions open… if we have a full-time position that opens up it’s easier for them to transition,” Ramirez said.

And as more healthcare workers are needed during the pandemic, Paramedic Gabriel Yañez said having an EMS department in Pharr was long overdue.

“I think the timing was right we defiantly needed a different outlook and change in the way EMS kind of runs,” Yanez said.

But while Pharr EMS continues to respond to emergencies, Ramirez said that he plans to cover most of the county.

Applications to join the Pharr EMS Department are still open. To apply, visit the city’s job opportunities website. You can find the link here.