Pharr Community Theater to present ‘Bird Brains’

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Starting next week, the Pharr Community Theatre will present “Bird Brains,” a short musical play for the entire family.

The play tells the story of Fernando, the great Kiskadee, who wishes to fly away and escape personal problems, meanwhile his friends convince him to stay positive through dance and songs.

All shows will have free admission on a first come first serve basis.

The play was written by Pedro Garcia and directed by Seres Jaime Magaña, with original songs, music, and lyrics composed by Eddie De La Garza, Carlos Gonzalez and Garcia.

About 10 Rio Grande Valley teenagers started rehearsing in March and are preparing to start performing June 24 through July 17.

Courtesy: Pharr Community Theater

Locations and dates:

—June 24 at 8 p.m. at Downtown Pharr Amphitheater, outdoors.

—June 25 at 8 p.m. at Pharr Vanguard Nature Center, outdoors.

—July 9 and July 10 at 8 p.m. at the Pepe Salinas Auditorium, indoors.

—July 17 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Development & Research Center, indoors.