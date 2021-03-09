Marine toads pose a threat to RGV pets

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — March is Pet Poison Prevention Month. While most pet owners are cautious of what they feed their furry companions eat, a pet’s curiosity can sometimes get them into trouble.

A lesser-known way a dog can book itself a trip to the veterinarian is by encountering a marine toad.

Mitch Wehrle explains what to do if your dog ingests marine toad poison. (Video Courtesy: Gladys Porter Zoo)

Most dog owners will be able to list things one should never feed their pet: chocolate, onion, mushrooms, garlic, and the list goes on.

However, few will know of a danger that could be lurking in your own backyard: marine toads.

The Rio Grande Valley is the only area in the United States where marine toads are native, otherwise, they are common throughout Central and northern South America. They have also been introduced in Australia as a form of pest control and become invasive.

While the species calls the RGV home, reptile keeper at the Gladys Porter Zoo, Mitch Wehrle said it is not very likely you will see one in a residential area.

“If you live in a really residential area in a centralized part of town, especially in McAllen or Harlingen or Brownsville that’s really populated, the odds of you seeing one are going to be a lot lower than if you live in, for example, Los Fresnos, somewhere that’s a lot less populated are where you’re more likely to see a marine toad but that goes for any wildlife,” said Wehrle.

Wooded areas, or along water sources would be places where these toads could potentially be hiding.

Spotting one may be rare but if you do, there is one feature that will distinguish it from the rest.

“Marine toads are ginormous. When you see a toad jumping around and you think, ‘that thing looks like something from Jurassic Park,’ that’s a marine toad,” said Wehrle.

Other toads also have toxins, but Wehrle said they do not pose as much of a threat as marine toads do.

“Almost all frogs and toads will secrete some form of nasty liquid, but it just depends on species… Down here in south Texas the only toad that could potentially cause significant damage to one of your pets or an animal would be a [marine] toad,” said Wehrle.

While the toads are toxic to humans, they are not fatal. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for dogs.

Marine toads have glands that secrete toxins when threatened by another animal and curious dogs are often the victims. Wehrle said cats innately know to stay away from toads.

Once a dog ingests the toxin, the toxin makes its way into the bloodstream and it can experience severe side effects that include diarrhea, trembling, panting, vomiting, seizures, irregular heart rate, and death from heart failure.

The severity of the poisoning will depend on how long the toxin has been in their system and how much was ingested.

Puppies and terriers are the most vulnerable as they are eager to go after things that move.

If you know that your dog has ingested toxins from a marine toad, a quick reaction could mean the difference between life and death, and what you do is important.

Wehrle said what you should do is wash your dog’s mouth out with a wet cloth and you should make sure not to go back into their mouth with the cloth that has poison.

“You need to rinse that cloth out in between wipes because if you go back and continue wiping all you’re doing is putting the poison back in,” said Wehrle.

Rinsing their mouth with a hose or directly underwater is not recommended as it will likely push the toxin in further and you might also fill their lungs with water.

Monitoring your dog after you feel you have taken out as much toxin as possible and taking them to the veterinarian will ensure their chances of survival.

“If you take them to the vet, they will know what to do,” said Wehrle.

The best form of prevention is to keep an eye on your dog when outdoors.

The Gladys Porter Zoo has marine toads in their South Texas Discovery Center in the education building, and it is now open to the public daily until April 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and to 5:30 p.m. on weekends after March 14.