Pet of the Week: Meet playful kitten Rue & loving puppy Rick!

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Rue Domestic Shorthair kitty

2 month old, female Rue is a playful kitten looking for her furrever home! She loves playing with feather toys and using her energy on all things fun.

Rick Australian Blue Heeler

2 month old, male The last of his pack, Rick is a shy but loving cattle dog who is looking for a family! He is the last of his siblings to be adopted. Although shy, once he warms up Rick likes giving kisses and play!

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.