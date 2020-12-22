Pediatricians see weight gain and back pain in students during semester of virtual learning

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – Weight gain and back pain some of the more severe effects pediatricians have seen during the first semester of virtual learning. Now that students are out for winter break, it is a good time to reassess behaviors that could be contributing to the problems.

Most students in the Rio Grande Valley have spent a great deal of time at home this semester; keeping themselves and their families safe from COVID-19 may have come with a few other problems for some.

The movement they would get at school between classes or in their physical education class was no longer an option this semester. Changes like these can show up quickly in the body, but it is more than just inactivity that causes weight gain.

Pediatrician Jennifer Saenz, with Pediatric Center at Renaissance in McAllen, says changes in eating habits were a factor for some of these students.

“I follow up and see them in the clinic for their checkups, many kids have gained anywhere from 15, 20, sometimes 30 pounds,” said Dr. Saenz.

Saenz says while learning virtually, some students may have access to food all day long, and those frequent trips to the pantry can add up.

She adds some students may cope with stress by eating food, and the easy access to it increases the probability of weight gain.

“Food stimulates the pleasure center in the brain, and it makes us happy and it helps us feel good. So, I think some of us have been overeating to kind of cope with those emotions during this time,” said Dr. Saenz.

Weight gain can cause long-term problems, that can be a lot of work to correct.

“My concern is, when kids are overweight it can have implications on blood pressure, on their liver, on their heart, on every system of their body,” said Dr. Saenz.

She recommends an hour of exercise a day and suggests breaking it up throughout the day; thirty minutes in the morning and thirty minutes in the evening.

Finding physical activities that kids enjoy can make it easier to get in that hour.

The immobility coupled with makeshift classrooms lead to another issue in students.

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at UTRGV, Dr. Keila Rodriguez says her patients have complained about back pain during this semester of virtual learning.

“Usually, they’ll say they sit hunched over with terrible posture on kitchen chairs or stools with poor back support and spend eight hours a day like that without moving much,” said Dr. Rodriguez.

Dr. Rodriguez says the symptoms improve once patients change their work station to include a chair with good back support and a computer that rests closer to eye level.

As the pandemic continues in our community, the pediatricians encourage parents to watch out for these behaviors for the duration of virtual learning. Furthermore, they suggest keeping healthy food around the house to make sure kids stay healthy for when they’re able to return to the classroom.

“Sometimes we have toddlers who might just want mac and cheese and bread, I know my toddlers can be picky sometimes, but really making sure they’re getting their fruits and vegetables will make sure they’re getting the appropriate nutrients in their body,” said Dr. Rodrigues.

Along with the appropriate servings of fruits and vegetables, she suggests making sure students get enough sleep.

“Sleep is so important, and that’s one thing that can really change when you’re in the middle of a pandemic. Everybody is sitting at their desk and they’re not really running around and staying active like they usually do, so sleep may be a little harder for them to get,” said Dr. Rodrigues.

Making sure to take this into consideration for the future can help keep your child throughout the duration of virtual learning, but for any concerns, the pediatricians suggest scheduling a visit for recommendations tailored to your child’s needs.