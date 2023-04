COMBES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating the death of two men found at a home in Combes.

The owners of the residence at the 500 block of Staton Street said they found one man slumped over and the other man’s body was blocking the entrance to a doorway.

The two men were said to be tenants at the home.

ValleyCentral will update this story as more information becomes available.