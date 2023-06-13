BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men who police say are responsible for nearly half a dozen robberies across Brownsville were arrested this weekend.

Ruben Yzaguirre and Juan Jose Moreno are charged with of unauthorized use of a vehicle and aggravated robbery.

The robberies

On May 27, police say Yzaguirre walked into Vape City on Boca Chica and lifted his shirt to show he had a gun. Yzaguirre demanded money from the register — once he received it he left the location.

Police say on May 28, Yzaguirre walked into the stripes at 3301 Southmost. He lifted his shirt to show a gun and took the money from the register.

A week later, on June 4, police say Yzaguirre walked into the 4 Play Fantasy store located at 1505 North Expressway. Again, he lifted his shirt and displayed a gun, according to police. Yzaguirre took the money from the register and left the location.

On June 5, police say both men walked into the Cloud 9 located at 2629 Boca Chica. One of the men lifted his shirt and displayed a gun. Investigators say the same man took the money from the register while the other stole several vapes from the location.

On June 9, a victim from the 2600 block of Redwood Drive reported that a 2020 Nissan Versa was stolen.

The same day a man walked into the Family Dollar, located at 813 North Minnesota Road, and demanded the clerk put the money in the bag. He reached to his waist to indicate he had a gun, a release from police stated.

On Friday investigators working the cases were able to locate Yzaguirre and Moreno at the 2500 block of North Expressway 77.

Moreno was arrested on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of aggravated robbery. Yzaguirre was arrested on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and five counts of aggravated robbery.

The men were transported to the Brownsville City Jail. Moreno’s bond was set at $82,500 and Yzaguirre is being held on $282,500 bond.