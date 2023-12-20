MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for three people in connection to a domestic shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night.

Officers believe Raymundo Martinez, 25, was shot multiple times while leaving the scene of a domestic disturbance before passing out and crashing his vehicle.

According to police, Martinez crashed into a business at 8:07 p.m. at the 2800 block of Business 83 where he was found slumped and unresponsive.

An investigation determined the domestic disturbance happened at the 2700 block of Date Palm St. in McAllen, approximately three miles away from where Martinez crashed into a business.

McAllen police are looking to further identify and locate three people of interest in this homicide investigation.

Jose Govany Ipina-Rosales is the first suspect in this case. According to police, Rosales has a last known address in Mexico.

Jose Govany Ipina-Rosales/Courtesy McAllen PD

Eliezer Morales is the second suspect with a last known address in McAllen.

Eliezer Morales/Courtesy McAllen PD

Ana Karen Ramirez is the third suspect with a last known address in Mexico.

Ana Karen Ramirez/Courtesy McAllen PD

Anyone with information as to the suspects’ or person of interests’ whereabouts or has information about the crime is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.