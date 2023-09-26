BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of shooting a handgun near a kickball field at Morningside Park nearly a month ago was arrested, police say.

Marc Anthony Arambul, 20, was arrested in connection to an aggravated assault involving shots fired that occurred Aug. 30 at Morningside Park located on the 1200 block of S. Central Avenue.

At 8:20 p.m. that day, Brownsville police responded to the area where they spoke with a man who said Arambul along with several men were driving around the park and making eye contact with him, a release stated.

The victim stated that at one point, Arambul got off the passenger side of a vehicle and pulled out a handgun from his waistband. The victim’s family gathered around him, causing Arambul and the other men to run away from the scene.

Shortly after, Arambul shot several rounds near the kickball field, causing people at the park to panic, according to police.

Police later found casings at the scene and booked them in for evidence.

On Sept. 20, Arambul was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct/discharging a firearm.

He was arraigned the day after and issued a bond of $85,000.