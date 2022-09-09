BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man involved in a hit and run.

On Thursday, a man in a 2002 black Buick Rendezvous, struck a police motorcycle while officers were attempting to make a stop. The incident occurred at the 600 block of Central Boulevard.

According to police, when stopped by an officer on a motorcycle at the location, the man refused to identify himself and placed his vehicle in reverse.





The man struck the police motorcycle and fled the area on W. Jefferson toward Palm Boulevard. The identity and whereabouts of the man involved in the hit and run are still unknown. Brownsville police said the Buick’s registration was expired and the suspect no longer resides at the registered address.

Police were able to capture photos of the man who fled on the officer’s body camera.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man involved in the hit and run is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at https://www.p3tips.com or by calling (956) 546-8477.