BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Anthony Gerald Maroney, 61, was last seen at 12:46 p.m. on Thursday when he was released from Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, police say.

Anyone with information on Maroney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.